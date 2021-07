Travelers heading to the Calgary Airport Thursday may encounter an unexpected disruption.

The city announced via social media that Barlow Trail between Airport Trail and 100 Ave. N.E. will be closed for paving.

The paving is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Friday morning.

No other information was available.

