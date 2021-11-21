Barn destroyed by fire near Lucknow

A barn has been destroyed by fire that lit up the sky in both Huron and Bruce County Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Belfast Road, southwest of Lucknow, around 8 p.m.

When they arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames. Everything inside the barn was lost including some trailers and equipment.

It’s unclear if any livestock was killed or injured in the blaze.

Crews were able to contain it to the barn, saving a nearby home.

A damage estimate has not been released.