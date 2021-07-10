Barn fire burns for over 3 days in Haldimand County

Emergency crews have been working to put out a fire in Haldimand County that has been burning for over three days.

As of Friday night, a farm outbuilding was still smoldering at a property on Concession Road 9 Walpole, near the community of Townsend and just south of Six Nations.

The fire started late Tuesday afternoon. The building was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Neighbours told CTV News that large bales of hay were stored in the building.

OPP say the damage has been pegged at $1.4 million and that there were no injuries.

Concession Road 9 Walpole was closed Friday night and there is no estimate of when it will reopen.