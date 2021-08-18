iHeartRadio

Barn fire deemed not suspicious

image.jpeg

Farm equipment stored in a barn likely caused a fire in Melancthon Township on Monday evening.

According to Dufferin OPP, the barn was engulfed in flames when officers arrived shortly before 7 p.m. at the structure on County Road 17.

Provincial police say the fire caused property damage only, adding no one was injured, including animals.

The fire is not suspicious.

