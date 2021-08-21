Barn fire in Perth East Ont, causes $1 million in damages

Emergency crews responded to large barn fire in Perth east Ont., Thursday night.

First responders from Milverton and Shakespeare arrived shorty after 10 p.m. to a barn engulfed in flames.

Your @PEFD_WPFD are still on scene of a large agricultural structure fire. Barn was fully involved when the 10pm call came in.

It's still hot enough to create these smoke tornados.#noinjuries#noanimals#itsbeenalongnight@VistaRadioCasey @weathernetwork @OntarioTornado pic.twitter.com/jeOAL7fTuD

Perth East Fire Department Investigator James Marshall says emergency crews had a difficult time getting access to the structure fire, as people were out of their vehicles 'watching the show.'

"We have never had a response impacted in this way before. We actually had to send fire fighters away from the suppression efforts to make contact with many drivers and direct them away from the area so we could get adequate resources into the fire scene to protect exposures and other storage facilities," Marhsall tells CTV News.

Marshall advises that if you see a structure fire to call 911 and move out of the way.

The were no injuries and no animals on the property.

Damage estimates over $1 million.

Crews on scene for a second night protecting the exposures of the other storage sheds.