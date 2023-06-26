iHeartRadio

Barn fire near Shedden


Southwold fire crews responded to a barn fire on June 26, 2023. (Source: @SouthwoldFire/Twitter)

Fire crews in Elgin County spent the early morning battling a barn fire.

According Southwold Fire Department, no animals were involved and there are no reported injuries.

Roads in the area of Stafford Line near Shedden will be closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

