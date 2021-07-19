Barn fire on property owned by GRCA suspicious: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating a suspicious fire at a farm property owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority.

According to police, the fire was reported by a passerby around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The farm property is located on Victoria Road North near the Speed River. A barn on the property was engulfed in flames, according to police.

The property has been unoccupied for several years, police said.

Officials added another barn on the same property was destroyed in a fire in May.

Police said the fire is considered suspicious and they're asking anyone who was driving in the area on Sunday and may have dash cam footage of the fire to contact them.