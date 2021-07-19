Barn fire on property owned by GRCA suspicious: Guelph police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Guelph police are investigating a suspicious fire at a farm property owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority.
According to police, the fire was reported by a passerby around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The farm property is located on Victoria Road North near the Speed River. A barn on the property was engulfed in flames, according to police.
The property has been unoccupied for several years, police said.
Officials added another barn on the same property was destroyed in a fire in May.
Police said the fire is considered suspicious and they're asking anyone who was driving in the area on Sunday and may have dash cam footage of the fire to contact them.
-
Snowbirds to fly over Vancouver Island. Here's where to see themThe Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Vancouver Island on Monday as part of their ongoing Operation Inspiration.
-
Vehicle plunges into North Bay lake, driver in hospitalOne person is in hospital with injuries after a vehicle plunged into Trout Lake off of Highway 63 at Lees Road in North Bay.
-
Downtown Wheatley evacuated again after hazardous gas detectedChatham-Kent Fire officials are reporting the detection of Hydrogen-Sulfide gas in downtown Wheatley.
-
First felony sentencing for U.S. Capitol riot expected todayA Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases.
-
-
Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop proudly comes out as gayA Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay before his first NHL camp.
-
'It doesn't feel real': Family, friends mark 6 months since Port Moody woman's disappearanceFamily and friends of Trina Hunt marked the six-month anniversary of the Port Moody woman's disappearance over the weekend, as they still search for answers in her death.
-
Ontario reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on MondayAcross Ontario, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported. Public Health Ontario confirmed 130 new infections and 153 newly resolved cases, dropping the number of known active cases in the province.
-
'We were outnumbered': Police break up party with over 2,000 guests in WhitbyA party in Whitby that hosted some 2,000 guests was broken up by Durham Regional Police Sunday night.