iHeartRadio

Barn fire spreads, torching field in Clearview Township


Firefighters stand in front of a burned barn in Clearview Township, Ont., on Mon., May 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Scott Davison, Fire Chief, Clearview Fire and Emergency Services)

Crews battled a large barn fire that spread into a farmer's field in Clearview Township over the long weekend.

Officials say tankers were used to shuttle water to control the flames on Poplar Sideroad and Concession 6 late Monday afternoon.

The barn was vacant at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no damage estimate available at this time.

No injuries were reported.

12