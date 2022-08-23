Barn fire temporarily closes major Guelph intersection

A fire on Tuesday morning resulted in a barn being torn down, and a temporary closure of a major street in Guelph.

This is not the first time fire crews have responded to the property in north Guelph to extinguish a fire.

"Fire crews responded to this location approximately one year ago to the day where they had a house fire about a hundred feet from the barn,” said Adam Schmidtt, fire prevention officer.

Officials say the barn was already fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

The barn was vacant at the time of the fire.

In a tweet at 10:30 a.m., police asked individuals to avoid the area north of Silvercreek Parkway North at Woodlawn Road West as all northbound lanes were closed.

“There is a barn fire north of the City of Guelph, and all northbound lanes are closed,” police said in the tweet.

Police said in a tweet just after 2:30 p.m. the roadway was reopened.

Silvercreek Parkway North north of the Woodlawn Road West intersection is now reopen following a earlier closure #Guelph - sm