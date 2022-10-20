iHeartRadio

Emergency crews battle massive barn fire in Melancthon Township


Thick black smoke and fire rages from a barn in Melancthon Township on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2022 (OPP/Twitter)

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major barn fire in Melancthon Township.

Police say the fire broke out at the structure on 3rd Line Thursday morning.

The area is closed between 20th Sideroad and County Road 21.

Police say there are no injuries, and no livestock is in the barn.

Authorities say to expect the area to remain closed for "the majority of the day."

