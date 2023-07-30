Barrel racers compete at second annual Cochrane Western Gaming Show

The second annual Cochrane Western Gaming Show this year was a two-day event held in conjunction with the town's Heritage Days.

The event featured riders from all over the north, including a mother and daughter from the Sault Ste. Marie area.

“My daughter started riding when she was six, she’s 20 now,” said Allison Wagner, a director for the National Barrel Horse Association.

“We compete against each other as well as ride together all the time, yeah, we love it."

With the National Barrel Horse Association co-sanctioning this show, organizers are hoping to continue it for years to come.

“We’re already looking at making this a staple event so we’re looking at growing it and making it better,” said Daniel Brunet, one of the Cochrane Western Gaming Show’s organizer.

While the games are a fun time, doing well for some riders can mean moving on to compete at higher levels including internationally at future events.