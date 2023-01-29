iHeartRadio

Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for 'Money,' dies at 81


Barrett Strong, one of Motown's founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company's breakthrough single 'Money (That's What I Want)' and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine,' 'War' and 'Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,' has died. He was 81.
