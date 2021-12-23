Barrhaven Beer Store closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A Barrhaven Beer Store will be closed until Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Beer Store announced an employee at the store at 3500 Fallowfield Rd., near Woodroffe Avenue, tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Monday.
"All potentially affected employees will either symptom monitor or self-isolate based on circumstances as a precautionary measure," said the Beer Store in a statement.
"The Beer Store has implemented its full COVID-19 cleaning protocol at the store, including thorough disinfectant deep cleaning."
The Beer Store will not reopen until Dec. 27 to allow staff to self-isolate and to manage potential contacts.
