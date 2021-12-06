Barrhaven elementary school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

A Barrhaven public school will be closed for the next three days due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter to parents Sunday afternoon, the principal of Half Moon Bay Public School says the school will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"To prevent transmission of COVID-19, (Ottawa Public Health) has requested the closure of the school to all students and staff," said principal Christopher Toivonen. "This order is effective immediately."

Parents and guardians will receive an update about when cohorts will be able to return to class on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Half Moon Bay Public School on Dec. 1. As of Sunday, there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school on River Run Avenue.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board reports 13 cases at the school.

Half Moon Bay Public School is the only school in Ottawa currently closed due to COVID-19 cases.

Toivonen says Ottawa Public Health will be setting up a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at Half Moon Bay Public School.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at 16 elementary schools and one secondary school in Ottawa.