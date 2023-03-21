Barricaded man in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County taken into custody
Police say a man who barricaded himself inside a home in Lower South River, N.S., Tuesday night has been taken into custody.
The Nova Scotia RCMP said in a tweet just before 6 p.m. that police were responding to a barricaded man in a home on Rogers Drive.
Police said there was no immediate threat “to anyone outside the home.”
They closed Rogers Drive at Liberty Lane and asked the public to avoid the area.
Just over two hours later, a second tweet by the RCMP said officers were starting to evacuate neighbouring homes to "ensure everyone's safety."
Police also said an RCMP crisis negotiation team was on scene.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said the man was taken into custody and residents could return to their homes.
Update March 22 at 2:20 a.m.: RCMP officers have taken the man into custody safely. All evacuated residents can now return to their homes. Rogers Dr. will open to traffic shortly. Officers are still at the location, continuing with the investigation.— RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) March 22, 2023
There is no word on potential charges at this time.
Rogers Drive has since reopened to traffic.
-
Wanted man turns himself in to Windsor PoliceA wanted suspect has turned himself in to Windsor, Ont. police following an investigation into an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in a home in the city’s east end last month.
-
Moncton city councillor weighs-in on decentralization of homeless servicesA Moncton city councillor has shared his thoughts on decentralizing services for the homeless in the downtown core.
-
Sask. nurses' union 'profoundly disappointed' in health budgetThe president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says her membership, particularly those in their mid to late careers, are being “ignored” by the health budget released Wednesday.
-
Calgary company's hand-dyed yarn sought after by knitters all over the worldA Calgary store is becoming internationally known for its hand-dyed yarn.
-
If they don't stop the party, why put up the fence? Waterloo mayor explains Ezra Avenue fencingFor the second year in a row, the City of Waterloo chose to fence off Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day. For the second year in a row, the party simply shifted a short walk over to Marshall Street.
-
City of Winnipeg passes 2023 budgetWinnipeg city council has passed its spending plan for the next year.
-
Liver disease rates soaring in CanadaNew statistics show that more and more Canadians are dealing with some form of liver disease throughout their life.
-
Canadian drummer releases uplifting 'morning song' after whisky reviewsCanadian rocker and professional musician Chris Gormley has released a new, inspirational song called “Good Morning” that’s generating buzz with a new kind of audience.
-
Ontario 4-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour after doctors believed it was a virusAn Ontario mother and father say their four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors brushed off his symptoms as a flu-like virus for months.