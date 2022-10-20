'Barricaded person' near Saugeen First Nation
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
Police have a section of the Saugeen First Nation blocked off for a “barricaded person.”
A section of Highway 21 heading north of the Saugeen First Nation near Southampton has been blocked off for most of the morning.
According to OPP, Highway 21 is closed at Dennys Dam Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Shortly after 11 a.m, the Saugeen First Nation administration asked members of the community to stay indoors until the incident is resolved.
The OPP would not confirm if the “barricaded person” is armed or is alone.
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPPThe Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
-
Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two year contract extensionThe extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season.
-
Police officer charged in crash that seriously injured cyclistAn RCMP officer has been charged after a police vehicle hit a man on a bicycle.
-
'We don’t need a dictator': Windsor mayoral candidate challenges incumbent on strong mayor statusChris Holt wants Drew Dilkens to publicly state his intentions about using the veto powers before voters go to the polls on Monday.
-
Driver charged after hitting school bus with pickup truck: N.S. RCMPA driver has been charged after police say he hit a school bus in Hebbville, N.S., with his truck Thursday morning.
-
Few and far between: population density in northern OntarioNo matter how much you sharpen your pencil, no matter how many pages of the budget you go through line-by-line, some key factors in northeastern Ontario make annual budgeting a challenge.
-
Why you should get ready for second-hand gifts this ChristmasAs prices continue to rise, many have been thinking about curbing their Christmas spending, according to one survey.
-
Kalin’s Call: Oct. 2022 mostly warm and dry; Orionid meteor shower peaksThe mid-week cold front likely brought some needed rain to parts of the Maritimes. The system dropped a general 20 to 40 mm, with a few areas reporting totals in excess of 40 and even 50 mm of rain.
-
Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing 85-year-old manWaterloo regional police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 85-year-old Roderick Turner.