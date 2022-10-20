'Barricaded person' near Saugeen First Nation

Police have a section of the Saugeen First Nation blocked off for a “barricaded person.”

A section of Highway 21 heading north of the Saugeen First Nation near Southampton has been blocked off for most of the morning.

According to OPP, Highway 21 is closed at Dennys Dam Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Shortly after 11 a.m, the Saugeen First Nation administration asked members of the community to stay indoors until the incident is resolved.

The OPP would not confirm if the “barricaded person” is armed or is alone.