Barricaded person safely taken into custody in Amherst, N.S.: RCMP

Police in Amherst, N.S. say they safely took a person into custody after responding to a report of a barricaded person in the community on Monday morning.

In a tweet sent at 10:29 a.m. on Oct. 25, N.S. RCMP says officers responded to a report of a barricaded person at the corner of James St. and Victoria St. West in Amherst.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and had neighbours evacuated their homes as a precaution. According to police, there was no one else inside the home at the time of the incident.

In an update posted to Twitter at 1:03 p.m., RCMP said the situation ended peacefully and they safely took the person into custody without injury.

There is no word of any charges at this time.

RCMP said officers are expected to remain in the area to finish gathering information