Barricaded person safely taken into custody in Amherst, N.S.: RCMP
Police in Amherst, N.S. say they safely took a person into custody after responding to a report of a barricaded person in the community on Monday morning.
In a tweet sent at 10:29 a.m. on Oct. 25, N.S. RCMP says officers responded to a report of a barricaded person at the corner of James St. and Victoria St. West in Amherst.
Police asked the public to avoid the area and had neighbours evacuated their homes as a precaution. According to police, there was no one else inside the home at the time of the incident.
In an update posted to Twitter at 1:03 p.m., RCMP said the situation ended peacefully and they safely took the person into custody without injury.
Update, 1:03 p.m., RCMP have taken the person into custody safely and without injury. Situation has ended peacefully. Officers expected to remain in area for a period of time to finish gathering information. The RCMP wishes to thank citizens for their patience and understanding.— RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) October 25, 2021
There is no word of any charges at this time.
RCMP said officers are expected to remain in the area to finish gathering information
