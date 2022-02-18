iHeartRadio

Barricaded suspect apprehended without incident in Kindersley

Police presence in Kindersley. (Courtesy westcentralonline.com)

The roads in the downtown area of Kindersley, SK have been reopened after Kindersley RCMP successfully apprehended a suspect who was barricaded in an apartment building on the 110th block of Main Street.

It all began early Friday morning when Kindersley RCMP and Rosetown Traffic Services responded to a potential armed and barricaded situation at the apartment building.

RCMP say no one was injured in the incident.

