Barrie Advance print edition ending after 3 decades as Metroland Media shifts to digital

Residents will no longer be able to enjoy their morning coffee while flipping through their Barrie Advance newspaper after its parent company, Metroland Media Group, announced cutbacks as it moves to a digital-only model.

Metroland Media is seeking protection under the Bankruptcy and Solvency Act, ending print editions of 71 community newspapers.

"The Barrie Advance has been a staple in Barrie for over 35 years," stated Mayor Alex Nuttall. "Its journalists wrote with purpose and strove to share Barrie stories every day, bringing local news to citizens' doorsteps."

The company said six daily newspapers, including the Hamilton Spectator, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review, Welland Tribune, and the Waterloo Region Record, would continue both in print and digitally.

In a statement posted online, Metroland Media wrote in part, "The media industry continues to face existential challenges, largely because digital tech giants have used their dominant positions to take the vast majority of the advertising revenue in Canada."

The company also pointed to the pandemic for declining revenue.

"Not having access to a print newspaper will have a very significant impact on getting essential information to residents who can't use or may not have access to digital channels," Nuttall said. "As a community, we need to find a way to keep a local printed newspaper in Barrie. For many, this is their only means to stay connected and to get access to a credible source of local news."

The move, announced on Friday, will mean the loss of more than 600 jobs, or roughly 60 per cent of its workforce.

"My first thought is for all the employees laid off today. I know many of them, and it's heartbreaking. Factual, investigative, thoughtful local journalism should be available to everyone. It's essential for a functioning democracy and keeping people like me and other politicians accountable," stated District of Muskoka Chair and former Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman.

In an email to CTV News, Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard reacted to the announcement, echoing the need for local journalism.

"It's a terrible day for the families of Metroland employees impacted by this decision. As an elected official, I fully recognize and appreciate the, important contribution that local media outlets make to our community, keeping citizens informed about issues that directly impact their lives and providing essential coverage of local news, events, and stories that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Local media not only serves as a trusted source of information but also fosters a sense of community by amplifying local voices and highlighting the diverse perspectives within our community. Sadly, many of these local storytellers are now silenced with this announcement," Brassard stated in an email to CTV News.

A union representative told CTV News editorial employees would stay on until Dec. 31, while most non-union positions were let go effective immediately.

With files from The Canadian Press