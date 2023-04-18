Barrie Airshow returns to the skies this June
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The Barrie Airshow will make a comeback this June above Kempenfelt Bay.
"The economic impact major events like the Barrie Airshow have on our community is massive, and we are honoured to be hosting the event once again," stated Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall in a release.
Nuttall announced the return of the iconic high-flying show from the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Technology and Engineering at CFB Borden on Tuesday.
The weekend is packed with family-friendly events:
- Downtown Barrie BIA's Open Air Dunlop starts for the season on June 10;
- Static displays by CFB Borden, including the kiddie commando course, runs on June 10 and 11 from 9 to 4;
- The Airshow presented by Pratt Homes starts at 1 p.m. on both days;
- And on Sat., June 10 at 9 p.m., enjoy a free Top Gun: Maverick screening at Meridian Place.
Spectators will enjoy demonstrations by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds (431 Air Demonstration Squadron), the Canadian Armed Forces SkyHawks Parachute Team, a CF-18 tactical demonstration, and the Northern Stars Aeroteam.
