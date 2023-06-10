Barrie Airshow takes flight

The Barrie Airshow featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds got underway Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of people lined the shores along Kempenfelt Bay throughout the afternoon to see numerous fan favourites, such as the Snowbirds.

The group consists of 24 individuals.

"Developing the show, working on their skills to fly tutor jets and then they train in Moosejaw, and then they go to Comox. They practice in Comox for about a month to solidify the show, "said Captain Philip Rochon, public affairs officer with Canadian Forces Snowbirds. "Every day, they're perfecting the show. So, once they get the maneuvers down, the different shows they do - the high show, the low show, a flat show. They go through the practicing."

Officials with the Snowbirds said they spent the entire winter training together as a team.

"We start from small formations, working our way up to building the whole nine-plane formation and throughout the winter, we're using two to three opportunities a day to go flying and working on our flying in close formation but also working on those splits and the mechanics that go behind all that," said Captain Steven Spark, a pilot with Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The Canadian Forces Base Borden, the County of Simcoe, the Downtown BIA and the City of Barrie have come together to plan this weekend's event, which brings a big economic boost to the city.

"Where we expect tens of thousands of visitors here to watch, to spend. They dine, they shop, and they really get a sense of what the flavour of the community is," said Stephannie Schlichter, Barrie's economic and creative development director.

The Airshow will continue on Sunday in Barrie beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The Snowbirds will conduct 23 shows in total across Canada as part of its tour.