Barrie among cities hosting 2022 OMHA Championships

Close to 400 teams are playing in more than 850 games in Ontario's biggest minor hockey tournament of the year.

Barrie is one of five locations across the province to host the 2022 OMHA Championships. The city will host games from April 1-3 and April 8-10.

This weekend in Barrie, 56 teams are competing in 111 games.

The tournament is rolled out over three weekends, which started on March 25-27. Teams are chasing the Red Hats – the ultimate prize for minor leaguers in Ontario.

"Our players, parents and volunteers have endured so much during the pandemic. We have been planning this for months and believe this is a great way to give them something special to look forward to," said Ian Taylor, OMHA's executive director, in February.

"It ensures all our participants can be involved in more meaningful hockey right up to March and beyond."

There are 41 separate championships being awarded among all age groups.

The first two days of each weekend are devoted to round-robin play, with the semi-finals and championships taking place Sunday.

The tournament is presented by Egg Farmers of Ontario (EFO).

"Since 2018, Egg Farmers of Ontario has been a proud supporter of the OMHA and are excited to continue that partnership through our involvement in the new OMHA Championship Weekends," said Scott Helps, EFO chair, in February.

"All teams should take pride in the hard work and perseverance that it takes to win the ultimate prize in minor hockey. These new steps to win the Red Hats will make it more exciting than ever."

Kingston, Oakville, Whitby and Windsor are the other cities hosting the tournament.

Further information about the tournament can be found on the OMHA website.