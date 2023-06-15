iHeartRadio

Barrie among the top 10 most expensive cities to rent in Canada


The City of Barrie is in the top 10 most expensive rental markets in Canada, according to a new report.

Zumper.com analyzed hundreds of thousands of active listings in May to examine median rent prices across 23 major Canadian cities, finding Barrie ranks seventh.

The average one-bedroom rental fell 1.6 per cent to $1,800.

The report shows the price of a two-bedroom rental dipped slightly to $1,910.

Vancouver, B.C., Toronto, and Burnaby, B.C. ranked the top three most expensive rental markets in the country, with one-bedrooms renting between $2,700 and $2,360.

The cheapest major Canadian city to rent, according to Zumper.com, is Regina, SK, with a one-bedroom averaging just over $1,000.

