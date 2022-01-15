Barrie and Orillia rush to get warming centres open

Simcoe Muskoka was hit with extreme cold weather on Saturday with temperatures dropping to around -30 C in some parts.

Due to the frigid climate, municipalities and organizations across the region are working quickly to get warming shelters open for those without a home.

"It's life and death right now. It really is," said Barrie city councillor Natalie Harris. "You can't go outside without having a risk of frost bite."

Both the city and community partners, like the Busby Centre, are coming together to find solutions as they say demand is growing.

"It's going to take all of us working together because it's terrifying," said Sara Peddle, executive director of the Busby Centre

Peddle noted that they recently opened their 88 Mulcaster Street overnight shelter, and it sleeps around eight people. She says there are plans to expand as demand grows.

Currently, hundreds of people in Barrie are being housed in hotels and shelters across the city, according to Peddle.

Capacity concerns are being felt in other parts of the county.

Orillia opened the front lobby of its new recreation centre and the Cafe Area at the Public Library during the day on Saturday to help people warm up.

"COVID has exacerbated that need, and it's created more people who are homeless," said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.

With the growing number of people needing shelter in the Orillia-area, he says that a plan to address warming shelters needs to be made well before the winter months.

"We need to have some good comprehensive conversations at the council table and with the county about how we do this moving forward," said Clarke.

According to Mayor Clarke and councillor Harris opening a warming centre doesn't happen overnight. There are inspections and other paperwork that get in the way of fast-tracking the facilities.

On Saturday morning, the John Howard Society announced that a new daytime warming centre would open at the Trinity Anglican Church on Friday, Jan. 21. A project that took months to get approved.

"This has been in the works since November it's been a long journey. We need permission from the diocese and certain insurance as well," said Harris. "COVID-19 has caused a lot of different roadblocks," she adds.

A feeling known all too well at the Lighthouse shelter in Orillia.

In early December, multiple people tested positive for the virus forcing the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to declare an outbreak.

Now, a month later, Linda Goodall, the executive director of The Lighthouse, says they have no recent positive tests but have to wait before being cleared.

If everything goes smoothly, she anticipates the outbreak will be lifted on Jan. 23.

"It's been really difficult. We have beds available," said Goodall.

Goodall, who works closely with the overnight shelter at the Orillia Community Church, says once cleared of the outbreak, The Lighthouse shelter will welcome a handful of new residents.

"Warming centres during times like this literally save lives," said Goodall.

While the winter rolls on, the Busby Centre and other organizations are taking to the streets and helping people find a warm place to stay.

The Busby Centre asks that if you, or someone you see, needs a place to warm up, call or text 844-845-8494