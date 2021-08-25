Barrie-area pediatrician supports the return to school amid rising COVID-19 cases

The start of the new school year is less than two weeks away, and many families are weighing the pros and cons of sending their kids back as COVID-19 cases rise in Ontario.

Over the last few weeks, pediatrician Dr. Rob Meeder said many parents had raised concerns about the return of in-person learning, while others were thrilled about packing lunches for school again.

"The kids are excited to go back to school in the fall. Even kids who would normally be apprehensive who don't like to go to school are telling me, 'I'd love to see my friends again,'" Meeder said.

The Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care pediatrician said that the importance of in-person learning was exemplified during the pandemic.

Meeder noted how the past 18 months had impacted the social and educational development of many children.

"Kids need school. They need to be around other kids. They need to be around their teachers," he said.

While some children may have benefited from virtual learning, Meeder said most kids benefit from being in a school setting.

"It's so valuable for them," he added.

With COVID-19 vaccine rates slowing in many parts of Ontario, many public health units attribute some of the drop-off to vaccine hesitancy.

"At this point, ideology and, unfortunately, misinformation is preventing some people from getting the vaccine. I would tell anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine," Meeder said.

If schools are going to remain open, Meeder said hospitals and the health-care system can't become overwhelmed as it was back in March and April. He said the only way to prevent that is with more people getting their shots.

Meanwhile, Meeder said students should wear a face mask to school to help prevent transmitting the disease.

"We know masks work. Scientifically it keeps droplets closer to the individual and prevents the spread of the virus. That's just a fact."

Meeder said most students he had spoken with have no issue with wearing a mask; rather, adults tend to make the use of masks controversial.

"It seems to not affect kids as it does adults. I don't like wearing masks either; it's a covering, it gets in the way, your speech gets muffled, but this is an easy thing we can do to help keep our kids and our schools safe," he concluded.