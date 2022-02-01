Barrie-area scouts take on unique new challenge

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Venturers and Rovers across central Ontario will be tasked with learning a new skill this month.

Scouts Canada is kicking off its 'Claim the Flame' event to encourage youth to learn a new winter skill as temperatures remain below freezing.

"Scouts is all about getting outdoors and having new adventures to help better prepare young people for success in the world," said Jason Gingrich, the First Kempenfelt Scouter.

For the next four weeks, participants will use teamwork, creativity, and ingenuity skills to get through the weekly challenges.

Scouts Canada says groups will not only be working towards their badge requirements but the chance to earn a challenge crest and the right to 'Claim the Flame.'

"Through these sorts of activities, they can learn all sorts of team building and planning skills, and those will also parlay into other more advanced things, whether they're planning larger adventures, whether they are week-long canoe trips or whatever," said Gingrich.

The weekly challenge is designed on two tracks; one for Beavers and Cubs and the other for Scouts, Venturers and Rovers.

For week one, younger children can choose between creating a winter relay or playing a sport outdoors that is typically done in the summer.

Scouts, Venturers and Rovers can choose from the Inuit design of a qamutik (a traditional Inuit Dog Sled) and build a similar structure, or learn cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding, sledding, or skating.

Once completed, participants can post their challenge online on the Scouts Canada website.

More information and a full list of the challenges can be found here.