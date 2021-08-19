Barrie-area students honour Dieppe Raid soldiers

Dozens of Barrie-area Highschool students walked 5,000 metres on Thursday to honour the soldiers involved in the Dieppe Raid.

79 years ago to the date, 4,963 Canadian troops were deployed on the French coastal town of Dieppe in what was intended to be a raid on the occupied port during World War II.

3,367 Canadian troops were either killed, wounded or taken prisoner. Deaths totalled more than 900.

On Thursday, students walked from the Southshore Centre to Meridian Square and back— each step honouring the soldiers who sacrificed their lives.

All 30+ students were given a card with the name of a local soldier who died during World War one and two.

“I have the name of Cyril Sproule on my card. He was actually from Stroud,” said Nicholas Siozuo, a grade 11 student in Innisfil.

The students will hold on to those cards for another year as the group hopes to travel overseas next summer to walk in their footsteps.

“The trip is built on the Dieppe Raid, so we are going to be there on the 80th anniversary,” said Craig Froese, leader of Honour the Fallen trip.

He said the group will also travel to Belgium and Holland, visiting Canadian cemeteries and historic sites.

For some students travelling overseas next year, they will get the chance to visit memorials of their family members who were killed in battle.

“He served and unfortunately passed,” said 16-year-old Karly Gooch.

Gooch’s great-great Uncle fought at Vimy Ridge and was killed in the line of duty.

At 25 years old, Private Alexander Gooch died on August 28, 1918.

Now, his great-great niece plans on visiting his memorial to honour him over 100 years later.

“He’s on the memorial there, so it will be great for my family and for me to see him there,” said Gooch.

36 Barrie-area students are expected to make the trip to Europe next summer. The organizers plan to take off on August 14 to be in Dieppe on the 19th to honour the fallen Canadian soldiers.