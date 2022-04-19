Barrie art centre loans original pieces to art lovers with exchange program

The MacLaren Art Centre in Barrie has allowed people to borrow art for more than 20 years through a program that helps raise money for exhibits and programming.

The Benefactor Art Exchange loans art lovers an original piece for one year for one dollar a day.

"Right now, I think we're up to just under 100 pieces, and they're anything from acrylic to watercolour paintings. From photography to textile and printmaking. So there's a whole variety of stuff to choose from," said Peter Bogle, MacLaren Art Centre.

Benefactors also receive a tax receipt for the value of the donation.

Those interested can view the pieces Thursday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. before the exchange takes place that evening at 7.

Complete details on the Benefactor Art Exchange are available on the Barrie centre's website.