Barrie art centre loans original pieces to art lovers with exchange program

image.jpg

The MacLaren Art Centre in Barrie has allowed people to borrow art for more than 20 years through a program that helps raise money for exhibits and programming.

The Benefactor Art Exchange loans art lovers an original piece for one year for one dollar a day.

"Right now, I think we're up to just under 100 pieces, and they're anything from acrylic to watercolour paintings. From photography to textile and printmaking. So there's a whole variety of stuff to choose from," said Peter Bogle, MacLaren Art Centre.

Benefactors also receive a tax receipt for the value of the donation.

Those interested can view the pieces Thursday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. before the exchange takes place that evening at 7.

Complete details on the Benefactor Art Exchange are available on the Barrie centre's website.

