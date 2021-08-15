Barrie art club holding garage sales to boost revenue

The Barrie Art Club is finding new ways to increase its revenue after a challenging two years.

The not-for-profit held a weekend-long garage sale on August 14 and August 15. The group had various donated items to sell, ranging from toys and books to small furniture and golf bags.

"Everybody was eager and excited to be able to attend a garage sale, and they got some great purchases and really enjoyed it," says Carol Wiggins, the vice-president of the group.

Wiggins says the loss of Kempenfest, the annual event that provides local artisans with a platform to sell their goods, the group has been without one of its most significant sources of revenue.

"Like everyone, we've been closed for the past year and a half or so, and to offset some of the losses from Kempenfest, we are now trying to raise funds from different events such as this garage sale," says Wiggins. "It's been successful so far."

The group says it will hold another garage sale on August 28.