Barrie Art Club reflects on humble beginnings of Kempenfest
As thousands descend onto Barrie's waterfront for Kempenfest's 50th anniversary, one of the festival's founders reflects on its past.
The Barrie Art Club has been part of the festival from its beginning, watching it go from its humble beginnings to one of North America's largest arts and crafts festivals.
"The very first festival was organized by the Barrie Art Club and Kiwanis of Barrie," said Allan Gibbs, an art club member. "It was located at the old Formosa Spring grounds, which is now Park Place and over 5000 people came to see the art work, much of it was hung on the old snow fences."
The Barrie Art Club is one of several vendors and booths featured at Kempenfest this weekend. This year, its booth turned to a historical outlook, with historians sharing stories and answering questions about the iconic summer festival.
