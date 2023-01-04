Barrie Ballroom Dance Club swings back into action and seeks new members

The Barrie Ballroom Dance Club is back, doing what they do best after being shut down during the pandemic.

The local dance group is hitting the floor at the legion once a month, and organizers hope to attract new members.

"It's how you use your body. How you change your weight. You learn dance steps and put them into a routine, and you get around the floor. You have fun," said group member Ian Williamson.

The ballroom dance club has about 40 members and is always looking for new people to get involved.

"We have people with different levels of experience, so we may have people who have been taking lessons for over 30 years and dancing for over 30 years. We also have people who may just be starting out," noted the group's leader, Marilyn Williamson.

"I watched one of their performances at their gala and knew I had to do this. I just knew I had to do it. It wasn't easy to find a partner, but eventually, I found my partner and my life partner," said Chris Tobiasz.

Williamson, who has been dancing for years, said dancing is a way to express yourself.

"It's thrilling. It's that feeling of freedom again and being able to see your friends and to talk."

The group has a dance night at the legion once a month on Fridays.

To get involved, contact Marilyn Williamson with the Barrie Ballroom Dance Club.