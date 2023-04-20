Barrie Baycats giving back during spring training trip

The Barrie Baycats are preparing to head south for spring training and won't be empty-handed.

The Baycats are set to play a few games at Toros Stadium in the Dominican Republic before their season starts later next month. While down there, the Baycats will be donating equipment to three different baseball academies they've collected from Simcoe County residents.

"We have a great relationship with the Dominican players. They are historically our imports," says Josh Matlow, the club president. "They are always telling us how there are baseball academies down there, they need equipment, and we used to send some with them, but we wanted to get more involved."

Matlow says the team has been collecting used equipment for years.

"We collected so much equipment that we had to put a hold on it! We filled duffle bags and duffle bags and duffle bags," said Matlow. "We've been sending it for the last three years, but this year we're going to take three duffle bags to three different academies, and it will be nice to give to the kids."

The Barrie Baycats kick off their season at home in Midhurst against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 18.