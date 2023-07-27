Barrie Baycats make history with pride night: club president

The club may be small, but that doesn't mean it can't make history.

According to the club's president, the Barrie Baycats hosted a first-of-its-kind game on Thursday night. While the Baycats host numerous themed nights throughout the year, Thursday's differed from the rest.

For the first time, the Baycats held a Pride night.

"We want to show that this is a safe haven. Coming out to the ballpark, bring your family, and have some good memories," said Josh Matlow, the president of the Barrie Baycats. "It doesn't matter your gender preference or whatnot. The idea is to include everybody."

According to Matlow, this is the first time in IBL history that a team has hosted a pride night.

"I think there's a light energy in the air just to kind of let loose, have a good time, and that's what we're trying to promote is just to everyone to come out, have a good time, make some memories and enjoy some baseball."

Matlow says he hopes to make this an annual theme night.