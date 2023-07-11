Barrie Baycats' youth baseball camps hit a home run with record turnout

While the Barrie Baycats are having a successful season on the field this season, the team is trying to get a win in the community this July with its youth baseball camps.

"It's a viable option for a lot of parents who are looking to keep their kids active throughout the summer and maybe learn some baseball," said Baycats President Josh Matlow.

This week is the first of three five-day camps running for beginners and rep players until the end of July.

"Kids get to come out, gain some experiences; they get to work with the players, the players get to work with them. It's a special experience that a lot of the players love and volunteer real quick when it comes time to be one of the instructors," added Matlow.

For the players, it's a chance to give back to their sport and have their careers come full circle.

"It's fun. It's a lot of fun. It gives us a chance to remember why we play the game. You see the smiles of the kids, and they're just out here having fun, and that's all that baseball is about," said Baycats outfielder Avery Tuck.

Tuck says in a sport where getting a hit in just one of every three at-bats is considered the pinnacle of success, it's important to love what you're doing and learn a few things along the way.

"Yeah, I've gotten a lot better since the first time I got here," said eight-year-old Ty Ostergaard

"I like practicing here, and I just want to be a true Baycat when I get older," said seven-year-old Nixon KleinGebbinck.

"Hang out with the Barrie Baycats all week - it's pretty nice learning from some of the best," added another camp participant, Noah Corney.

With players like Tuck, a San Diego product, coming from across North America to play for the Baycats, this is a chance to connect with the local community.

"I think it's really cool when the kids are in the stands, and they're cheering on their instructors or their favourite players. So it's a really good connection with the community. It's a really good connection with the players and the kids, and we all love it," explained Matlow.

Matlow says after over a decade of running these camps, this year has provided their highest attendance ever, with more than 260 kids coming out this month - a number the organization hopes continues to grow over the years, with some future Baycats in attendance.

Information on the youth camp is available online, including how to register.