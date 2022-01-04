Barrie blood clinic opens up more appointments as donations drop over the holidays
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A number of blood donation appointments are open across Canada, including at the Blood Donor Clinic in Barrie.
Canadian Blood Services says that blood donations typically drop during the holidays due to busy schedules and office closures, but blood donors are still needed.
The Barrie Blood Donor Clinic has opened up a number of appointments to help ensure blood and blood products continue to be available for those in need.
Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 12, same-day appointments are available at the Bayview Drive clinic.
Here's a list of available time slots:
- Jan. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jan. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those interested can book an appointment online or by calling 1.888.236.6283.
-
