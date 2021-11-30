Barrie boy dresses in teddy bear costume to support great cause

A 13-year-old Barrie boy built a life-size teddy bear costume to bring a smile to others' faces, especially those with terminal illnesses.

With the help of his mother, Veronica Guerin, Daniel Guerin created the costume over Halloween and gets suited up to deliver 'Beargrams' for birthdays, anniversaries, and hospital visits.

Veronica said half the profits support a dog rescue foundation called The Lost Boys Hope Foundation.

She said the response has been overwhelming, but some requests are two to three hours away, and they can't attend with Guerin's hockey schedule. Instead, the Barrie boy decided he would send personalized videos free of charge to anyone he couldn't get to in person.

So far, Guerin has donated $215.

To contact Guerin to send a Beargram to someone special, head to his Instagram.