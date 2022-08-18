Barrie calls for performers for upcoming Culture Days
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
It's a cast call for performers to celebrate Culture Days in Barrie.
Local performers and culture and arts organizations are invited to be a part of Culture Days programming in Barrie next month.
From September 23 to October 16, the City of Barrie is hosting Culture Days.
The kickoff will begin at 10 a.m. on September 23 at Meridian Place.
The events will include a wide range of events, including musical performances and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Selected performers could receive a $250 honorarium.
Those interested in performing during Culture Days are encouraged to apply by email until Friday, September 2 at 4:30 p.m.
Submissions should include contact information, a biography and a few video samples.
