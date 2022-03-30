Barrie campaign to clean up litter from city streets

As the snow melts away and litter begins to appear on city streets, Barrie will be launching an environmental community campaign.

Organized by the City of Barrie, the 'Spring into Clean' campaign is a community litter cleanup project held throughout April, leading up to Earth Week.

Residents, businesses and schools are encouraged to participate in the program by registering for a number of events, which will take place from April 22 to April 24.

A flag-raising ceremony will take place in Barrie on April 4 to kick off the project. The ceremony will take place at Barrie City Hall on Monday, April 4, at 11 a.m.