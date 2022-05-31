Barrie celebrates June as Seniors' Month

Stay active, connected and safe.

That is the mantra for Seniors' Month across Ontario in June.

After what seems like a long COVID-19 hibernation, Barrie is celebrating seniors and inviting them to get out and about this month.

"After a long period of staying home and connecting virtually where we could, it's time to get out and enjoy in-person activities in the community," says Steve Lee-Young, manager of recreation & culture programs.

"Through our 55+ Centres, we offer a variety of recreation, education, and active living programs for seniors in our community," he said.

Barrie is hosting two open houses for the 55-plus age group. Allandale 55+ Centre's program of games and streamed performances will take place on Monday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Parkview Centre is hosting its open house on Thursday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with activities including a fitness walk, guest speaker, dancing and games.

Each open house will offer seniors an opportunity to learn about the Seniors Advisory Committee, and participate in a seniors' survey.

Barrie offers free transit for adults 65 and over each Thursday. Open house pre-registration is necessary to sign up for refreshments at both events. Participants can pre-register for the Allandale open house by calling 705-728-5141, and the Parkview event by calling 705-737-0755.