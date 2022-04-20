Barrie celebrities hit the dance floor to raise money for children with disabilities

Local celebrities are putting on their dancing shoes for a friendly competition of fancy footwork for a good cause.

The Easter Seals 'Dancing With the Stars' competition will take place at Barrie's Liberty North on Thursday.

The competitors are local business owners, politicians, realtors and media people who have been paired up with a professional dancer from Lakeside Dance Studio.

Tickets are $160 each and include a dinner, followed by the dancing competition.

Viewers can then vote in person or online to choose their favourite dancer. Every $20 donated counts as one vote.

The top dancers will make it into the finals, where they will perform a final time. Judges will then pick the best dancer, who will receive the title of "Top Performer."

Proceeds from the event will support Easter Seals Ontario, which helps disabled children, youth and young adults across the province. Those looking for more information on the event can visit the Easter Seals website.