Barrie Christmas bird count celebrates 50 years
Enthusiasts gathered in Barrie on Saturday for the 50th annual Christmas bird count.
"It's a great way for people to connect with birds and nature, and also it collects data that is really important to science," says Chris Evans, coordinator for the Barrie Christmas Bird Count.
The yearly tradition dates back more than 120 years and gives scientists an accurate picture of what's happening with various bird species.
During the bird counting, a group is assigned to a 22-kilometre radius around Barrie, including Minesing, Angus, Shanty Bay and Thornton.
While numbers have been reduced due to COVID-19, Evans says that bird counting is an excellent way to bring the community together.
"We're connecting more and more people every year," Evans says. "Aside from the science part of it, it's that engaging people, reconnecting people because everything is connected. We're all connected," he adds.
A number of communities will be participating in bird counts through Jan. 5.
To find out more about the bird count, or to find one near you, visit their website.
