Barrie Circle K armed robbery suspect believed to be underage: police
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Barrie's southwest end.
According to the police release, the incident happened at a Circle K on Marsellus Drive on Tuesday evening.
Police say a suspect went into the store several times looking for vaping products between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. but was told he would need to show ID before the clerk could sell them to him.
"He told the employee that his mother would be attending to purchase the products for him," police stated.
Police say the suspect returned shortly after 6 p.m. and had "what appears to be a firearm" and left the store with a quantity of vaping products.
The employee wasn't physically injured.
Police say they obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect and believe he is under 18.
Because he may be a minor, police cannot share his picture under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He is described as a Black male, roughly five feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a large red winter coat with a fur hood and a black COVID-19 face mask with a yellow Nike logo on it.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2704 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
