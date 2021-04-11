Barrie Circle K held up at knifepoint for second time in 11 days

A convenience store in Barrie’s east end has been held up for the second time in less than two weeks.

According to Barrie police, a man robbed the Circle K near St Vincent and Duckworth Streets around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video captured the suspect wielding what appears to be a machete. No injuries were reported.

Police are not able to confirm if the robbery is linked to a similar holdup at the same store on April 1.

A knife was also used in that case, and the suspect walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash and two packs of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sgt. Furlong at gfurlong@barriepolice.ca.