Barrie city councillor hopes community will 'chip in' for Heart Barrie landmark sign

Barrie Councillor Mike McCann has his heart set on seeing a landmark sign at Heritage Park by next summer and is asking for help raising the funds.

"Every great city has a landmark sign," McCann has said.

The project to install the proposed Heart Barrie sign runs a tally of about $200,000 and will be funded almost entirely by donations.

"I would like to have the community as a whole chip in and to raise money, so this is really a true community landmark sign that is built to connect the city and to inspire the city, and most importantly, it's built to have some fun," McCann said.

The city gave the councillor until Sunday to raise 75 per cent of the funds.

McCann brought the idea to council earlier this year after seeing a similar landmark sign in Toronto.

Final numbers are to be presented on Oct. 17 when city council resumes after the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The remaining 25 per cent of the project will be raised, and a company will be chosen to build the sign.

The eight-foot sign could be installed by summer 2022.