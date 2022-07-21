Barrie City Councillor Mike McCann sets sights on mayor's chair

Another Barrie city councillor hopes to become the city's next mayor in October.

Mike McCann filed his papers at City Hall on Wednesday morning.

"It's been a dream of mine for 25 years to be a mayor of Barrie," McCann stated.

McCann joins his colleague and long-time city councillor Barry Ward on the ballot, along with former councillor and MP Alex Nuttall, former County of Simcoe Warden Gerry Marshall and political newcomer Rob Haverson.

City Councillor Natalie Harris was in the race for mayor but later withdrew her name.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman is not seeking re-election after three terms.

Interested candidates have until Aug. 19 to file their nominations.

The municipal election is on Oct. 24 when residents will vote for the city's 47th mayor.