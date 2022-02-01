Barrie City Councillor sets her sights on the mayor's chair
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Barrie City Councillor Natalie Harris officially announced she intends to run for mayor in the municipal election this fall.
Harris confirmed the news to CTV News Monday night and made her intentions known at the council meeting.
Back in November, the Ward 6 Councillor said she wouldn't be seeking a second term on city council.
In recent weeks, Harris has become an outspoken advocate for a warming centre in the city for the homeless community.
She has served as Ward 6 councillor since being elected in 2018.
Jeff Lehman has held the position as mayor since 2010. He was re-elected in the 2018 municipal election with 91 per cent of the popular vote.
