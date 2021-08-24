Barrie college converts campus to vaccine pop-up clinic

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at Barrie's Georgian College campus Tuesday.

In partnership with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the clinic is for students, employees and the local community to get their first or second vaccination.

Georgian College announced on Aug. 13 that vaccines would be mandatory for anyone attending the college. The college requires all students, faculty and staff to have a minimum first dose before classes begin on Sept. 7. Full vaccination is required by Oct. 18.

President and CEO of Georgian College MaryLynn West-Moynes said "We know widespread vaccination is our best strategy to a safe and more rapid return to on-campus life and providing this convenient opportunity for our students and employees to get vaccinated is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure we're doing everything we can to make returning to campus a safe reality."

VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION