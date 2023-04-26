Barrie Colts eliminated from 2023 OHL playoffs

The Barrie Colts are eliminated from the 2023 Ontario Hockey League playoffs after dropping Game 7 to the North Bay Battalion Tuesday night.

Colts Beau Jelsma scored the game’s opening goal 15 minutes into the first period in the 3-1 loss, his fifth of the playoffs. Tyler Savard assisted on the play.

Battled to the end.



We would like to wish the @OHLBattalion best of luck moving forward. pic.twitter.com/0iQPYtl9cb

The Colts held onto a 1-0 lead until the third period when Kyle Jackson tied it up at the 4:26 minute mark. Kyle McDonald scored just two minutes later to put them up by one.

Owen Van Steensel sealed the deal with an empty-net goal with under a minute to go in the game.

“I just told them I am proud of them. I can handle losing as long as they lose the right way. You go out there and play as hard as you can and I thought our guys did,” said Marty Williamson, Colts head coach. “There wasn’t a guy in the dressing room who didn’t give the effort I needed."

Colts goalie Anson Thornton stopped 21-of-23 shots while his Battalion counterpart stopped 28-of-29.

Brandt Clarke led the Colts in scoring throughout the playoffs with seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 13 games.

The Battalion now faces the Peterborough Petes in the third round.