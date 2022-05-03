Barrie Colts eliminated from OHL playoffs

The Barrie Colts were eliminated from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs Monday night.

The Colts lost 6-4 to the Mississauga Steelheads, dropping their best-of-seven series 4-2.

Down 5-2 late in the third period, the Colts didn't give up, scoring two goals in the final three minutes with their goalie pulled.

"We were down at the end of the second period, and all we said is we wanted to show character, and I thought our guys did a fantastic job," said Marty Williamson, Colts head coach.

"We almost got it back; we got it to 5-4 with a few minutes to go, and I thought we would get another good look, but unfortunately, they just snuck that empty-net goal in."

Steelheads forward and Innisfil native James Hardie potted the empty-net goal, putting the game out of reach at 6-4.

In his final game in the OHL, Nathan Allensen scored his first two postseason goals. Ethan Cardwell also scored twice in the loss.

Ty Collins scored the game-winner for the Steelheads. Zakary Lavoie scored twice, while Jake Uberti and Luca Del Bel Belluz also scored.

Mack Guzda, the Colts' netminder, stopped 33-of-38 in his final OHL game. Colts Anthony Tabak also wrapped up his OHL career Monday night.