Barrie Colts face elimination after Game 5 loss to Mississauga Steelheads

The Barrie Colts are on the brink of elimination after dropping Game 5 to the Mississauga Steelheads in Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoff action Saturday night.

Tied at two games apiece heading into Saturday’s game, the Colts lost 4-1 to go down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Steelheads got goals from four different players – Jake Uberti, James Hardie, Zakary Lavoie and Chas Sharpe.

Evan Brand, Kasper Larsen, Luke Misa and Hardie added helpers in the win.

Declan McDonnell scored the Colts’ loan goal. Anthony Tabak added the assist.

Mack Guzda was back in net after missing the past two games to injury. He stopped 32-of-35 shots.

Roman Basran stopped 18-of-19 shots for the Steelheads.

The Colts return to Barrie for Game 6 Monday. Game time is 7:30 p.m. inside Sadlon Arena.